Aspora makes paying Indian bills easier for NRIs
Business
Aspora, a Sequoia-backed fintech, just rolled out a new feature that lets NRIs pay Indian utility bills and recharge mobiles straight from abroad.
The service is live in the UK now, with the US and UAE coming soon.
What's cool about it?
You can pay over 22,000 billers—think electricity, broadband, loans—using foreign currency at solid exchange rates and zero extra fees.
For mobile recharges outside India, Aspora teamed up with Ding to keep things smooth.
How does Aspora stand out?
Instead of old-school banking rails like SWIFT, Aspora uses stablecoin tech for instant and low-cost payments.
With $4 billion already processed for 800,000 users (and $25 million saved in fees), they're aiming to make money moves way simpler for the diaspora.