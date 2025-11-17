Jeff Bezos is back as co-CEO—this time at an AI startup
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is returning to the tech spotlight, now as co-CEO of Project Prometheus, an ambitious AI startup.
The company's goal? To build advanced AI for engineering and manufacturing everything from computers to cars and spacecraft.
With $6.2 billion already raised—including a chunk from Bezos himself—this project is making big waves.
Why does this matter?
Project Prometheus isn't just another tech startup—it's one of the best-funded new players in AI, with about 100 employees (many poached from OpenAI, DeepMind, and Meta).
The huge funding means they can move fast, hire top talent, and access serious computing power.
Plus, it marks Bezos's first hands-on CEO role since leaving Amazon in 2021.
Who's behind the scenes?
Bezos teams up with Vik Bajaj—a former Google X exec and founding executive at Verily—as his co-founder.
While Bezos remains closely involved with Blue Origin (his space company), this new gig shows he's still all-in on shaping the future of tech.