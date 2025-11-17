MicroStrategy stock tanks as Bitcoin takes a hit
MicroStrategy's stock just dropped 57% from its high earlier this year, landing at $192 on Monday, November 17, 2025.
That's nearly $72 billion in market value gone—largely due to its close ties to Bitcoin, holding about 650,000 coins worth over $61 billion.
Why does it matter?
This sharp drop shows how risky it can be when a company bets big on crypto. In just the last three months, the stock fell another 47%, and its market Net Asset Value slid from above 3 to just 0.94.
Even with these losses, MicroStrategy doubled down and bought over $835 million more in Bitcoin.
The company's average purchase price for all its Bitcoin holdings is $48,000 per coin.
What's next?
CEO Michael Saylor isn't backing down—he still believes in Bitcoin long-term, pointing to growing institutional interest and limited supply as reasons for optimism.
But for now, wild swings in crypto prices are making investors pretty nervous about where MicroStrategy goes from here.