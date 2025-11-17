Next Article
Microsoft India posts big profit jump, eyes local data push
Microsoft India just reported a strong 38.66% profit boost for FY25, with net profit hitting ₹1,245.2 crore—up from ₹898 crore last year.
The main drivers? An uptick in cloud consumption and increased adoption of AI offerings.
These results come right before CEO Satya Nadella's December visit to India, where he'll meet officials and address two AI-related conferences.
Cloud & AI fuel growth; local data processing coming soon
Revenue also climbed 28% this year to ₹29,303 crore ($3.3 billion), thanks to the growing appetite for cloud and AI tech across India.
To keep up with demand for privacy and data control, Microsoft will start processing Copilot data locally in India by the end of 2025—part of a bigger plan rolling out in 15 countries.