Amazon to lay off 30,000 employees starting today Business Oct 28, 2025

Amazon is set to cut up to 30,000 corporate jobs starting Tuesday, October 28, 2025—its biggest round of layoffs since 2022.

Nearly 1 in 10 corporate roles will be affected across teams like HR, operations, devices, services, and AWS.

The move comes as Amazon tries to fix pandemic-era overhiring and streamline its business.