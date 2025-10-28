Next Article
Amazon to lay off 30,000 employees starting today
Business
Amazon is set to cut up to 30,000 corporate jobs starting Tuesday, October 28, 2025—its biggest round of layoffs since 2022.
Nearly 1 in 10 corporate roles will be affected across teams like HR, operations, devices, services, and AWS.
The move comes as Amazon tries to fix pandemic-era overhiring and streamline its business.
HR could shrink by up to 15%
CEO Andy Jassy is pushing for leaner management and more AI-powered automation. HR alone could shrink by up to 15%.
Managers have been prepped to break the news via email this week.
Amazon's anonymous complaint line got about 1,500 responses from employees—leading to over 450 process improvements.
It's a reminder that even at a giant like Amazon, employee voices can help shape how things work.