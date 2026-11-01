Amazon to pay $3 million to Arizona Prime members after lawsuit
Amazon is set to pay $3 million back to Arizona Prime members who struggled to cancel their subscriptions.
This comes after a lawsuit from Attorney General Kris Mayes, who said Amazon made quitting Prime harder than it should have been.
Now, the state will handle getting those refunds out to affected users.
Amazon to pay additional $4 million
Besides the refunds, Amazon will pay $1.5 million for fraud investigations and education, cover another $1.5 million in legal fees, and donate $1 million to food charities picked by Mayes.
The case pointed out that canceling Prime took several steps, something critics say was meant to keep people subscribed longer.