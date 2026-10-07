Amazon's Alexa expert Rohit Prasad named Boston Dynamics CEO
Business
Rohit Prasad, the AI expert behind Amazon's Alexa, just stepped in as CEO of Boston Dynamics starting October 7, 2026.
He takes over from Robert Playter and brings years of experience building smart tech at Amazon.
Boston Dynamics seeks AI for robots
Boston Dynamics hopes Prasad will help blend cutting-edge AI with its famous robots like Atlas and Spot: think smarter bots for real-world jobs.
This fits Hyundai's plan to use Atlas robots in factories by 2028.
Fun fact: Prasad grew up in Ranchi, studied engineering at BIT Mesra, and later in the US then spent over a decade leading major AI projects before this big move.