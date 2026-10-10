Ambani siblings travel worldwide to pitch Jio Platforms's ₹30,000cr IPO

Akash and Isha Ambani are traveling the world to pitch Jio Platforms's massive ₹30,000 crore IPO, aiming to attract investors from the Americas, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

They are framing Jio as a tech company, not just telecom, which feels like a smart move for today's market.

After these global roadshows, they will focus on Indian investors to build excitement for what could be India's biggest-ever IPO.