Ambani siblings travel worldwide to pitch Jio Platforms's ₹30,000cr IPO
Akash and Isha Ambani are traveling the world to pitch Jio Platforms's massive ₹30,000 crore IPO, aiming to attract investors from the Americas, Europe, and Southeast Asia.
They are framing Jio as a tech company, not just telecom, which feels like a smart move for today's market.
After these global roadshows, they will focus on Indian investors to build excitement for what could be India's biggest-ever IPO.
Jio IPO ₹10.3L/cr valuation eyed
Some existing backers are lining up to boost their stakes in Jio Platforms through this all-fresh-issue IPO.
The expected price range is ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per share, targeting a huge ₹10.3 lakh crore valuation.
Reliance will still hold about 66.4% after the listing, but this move is set to shake up India's telecom scene by bringing in more global investment while keeping Reliance firmly in control.