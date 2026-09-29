AMD buys World Labs founded by Fei-Fei Li for $8.2B
Business
AMD is making a big move in AI by acquiring World Labs, a startup founded by renowned AI researcher Fei-Fei Li, for $8.2 billion.
This deal builds on their earlier work together and brings World Labs's expertise in deep learning models that help computers understand the real world.
Fei-Fei Li to join AMD leadership
After the buyout, Fei-Fei Li will step in as AMD's executive vice president and chief scientist: she is best known for creating the influential ImageNet database.
With World Labs's first product, Marble, pitched as a tool for creating entertainment experiences and creating simulated environments for robot training, AMD hopes to level up its AI chips and compete more directly with NVIDIA.
The deal should wrap up by year-end, pending approvals.