AMD CTO Mark Papermaster says AI is not slowing down
AMD thinks AI computing isn't slowing down anytime soon, with businesses everywhere using it to get more done.
Its CTO Mark Papermaster pointed out that companies might be early in their AI journey, but companies may become more selective about how they use AI to manage costs, but this does not point to a slowdown in overall AI adoption.
He also shared that AI is speeding up how AMD builds new products and helps it move faster.
AMD commits $400 million to India expansion
Papermaster explained that new kinds of AI are changing how computers work together: think smarter task-handling and better teamwork between CPUs and GPUs.
As more companies use AI, AMD expects a bigger mix of cloud and on-site computing.
The company has committed $400 million to expand its India operations over five years, and it has invested $245 million in the first two years, showing it is already ahead of schedule and serious about growing partnerships and leading the next wave of AI innovation.