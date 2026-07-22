AMD invests up to $5B in Anthropic for AI chips
Business
AMD just announced it is investing up to $5 billion in Anthropic, a fast-growing AI startup.
As part of the deal, Anthropic will buy a huge batch of AMD's newest AI chips, enough to power some seriously massive projects, with the first deliveries set for the first half of 2027.
It is all about helping AMD catch up with NVIDIA and get a bigger slice of the booming AI chip market.
AMD investment contingent on Anthropic milestones
AMD's investment depends on Anthropic hitting certain milestones, so it will not all happen at once.
There is talk that AMD might also help cover some of Anthropic's data center costs.
Both companies' engineers are teaming up to build next-level AI computing power, with AMD CEO Lisa Su saying large-scale AI computing deployments require long-term planning.