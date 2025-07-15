AMD resumes MI308 chip sales to China

AMD's stock jumped 5% after the news

Lifting these export bans is a big deal for both AMD and global tech trade. After the news broke, AMD's stock jumped 5%.

The MI308 chips are powerful processors used in data centers and AI—think powering machine learning and next-gen apps.

With access to China's huge market back on the table, AMD stands to boost both its revenue and influence in the fast-growing world of artificial intelligence.