AMD resumes MI308 chip sales to China
AMD just got the go-ahead from the US government to start selling its MI308 chips to China, joining NVIDIA, who recently received similar approval for its H20 AI chips.
This move reverses earlier restrictions that could have cost AMD about $800 million and signals a shift in how the US is handling tech exports.
Lifting these export bans is a big deal for both AMD and global tech trade. After the news broke, AMD's stock jumped 5%.
The MI308 chips are powerful processors used in data centers and AI—think powering machine learning and next-gen apps.
With access to China's huge market back on the table, AMD stands to boost both its revenue and influence in the fast-growing world of artificial intelligence.