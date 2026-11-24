AMD stock rises 112% in 2026 on AI chip demand
AMD's having a standout year: its stock shot up 112% in 2026, fueled by huge demand for AI chips and steady leadership from CEO Lisa Su.
Even with the tech market taking a hit, AMD's shares only slipped 12.2% last month (compared to NVIDIA's steeper fall).
Lisa Su was even named Yahoo Finance's 2026 CEO of the Year for her leadership and business performance.
AMD Q3 revenue $13.38B up 45%
AMD pulled in $13.38 billion in revenue in Q3, up 45%, mostly thanks to its data center business nearly doubling.
Plus, Anthropic's planned use of AMD's Instinct MI450 GPUs in its Helios systems could bring even more opportunities as AMD keeps pushing into the fast-growing AI scene.