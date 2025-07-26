American Airlines's new A321XLR stuck in Europe—here's why

American's plan to boost its long-haul fleet

The A321XLR is a big part of American's plan to boost its long-haul fleet from 125 to 200 planes by 2029, aiming for more premium travel options.

With 20 suites and 12 premium seats, it's got serious range—the longest for any single-aisle jet.

This isn't about tariffs; it's part of a bigger industry headache: Delta is also waiting on new jets because of similar seat issues.

Basically, airlines everywhere are scrambling as demand for flights keeps rising.