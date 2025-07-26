American Airlines's new A321XLR stuck in Europe—here's why
American Airlines just got its first Airbus A321XLR in Germany, but the plane can't fly yet—there's literally a seat shortage thanks to ongoing supply chain issues.
The jet was supposed to start on US cross-country routes this year and later go international, but for now, it's stuck in Europe until the missing seats arrive.
American hasn't said which company is behind the delay.
American's plan to boost its long-haul fleet
The A321XLR is a big part of American's plan to boost its long-haul fleet from 125 to 200 planes by 2029, aiming for more premium travel options.
With 20 suites and 12 premium seats, it's got serious range—the longest for any single-aisle jet.
This isn't about tariffs; it's part of a bigger industry headache: Delta is also waiting on new jets because of similar seat issues.
Basically, airlines everywhere are scrambling as demand for flights keeps rising.