Amit Shah launches India's 1st driver-owned Bharat Taxi in Gujarat
Business
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just kicked off Bharat Taxi, India's first ride-hailing platform where drivers actually own their cars.
Starting out in 14 major cities across Gujarat and aiming to reach the whole state soon, the idea is to give drivers more control and meet the rising demand for taxis.
Amit Shah says taxis needed everywhere
Shah called Bharat Taxi a big step for India's mobility scene, saying, "The need for taxis has become common. The need for taxis has reached every home."