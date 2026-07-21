End retrospective tax to attract foreign investment: Amitabh Kant

Kant stressed the importance of attracting foreign capital to India, given that domestic savings aren't enough.

He said the investment-to-GDP ratio needs to be increased to 40% from the current 30% for India to grow at a rate of 9% over the next three decades.

"Attracting FDI needs tax stability," he said, suggesting a time limit of 60 days for advance rulings on specific transactions yet to be taken by businesses.