Ampere Vehicles makes a comeback with higher sales in FY25

Losses drop and IPO plans ahead

Even though expenses went up—mainly from pricier materials and higher depreciation—Ampere managed to cut its losses by 65%, bringing them down to ₹240 crore.

Meanwhile, parent company Greaves Electric Mobility is gearing up for a ₹1,000 crore IPO after getting SEBI's nod.

Ampere also held steady in the electric two-wheeler market, selling over 4,300 units in December and keeping its spot among the top six brands.