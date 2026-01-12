Next Article
Ampere Vehicles makes a comeback with higher sales in FY25
Business
Ampere Vehicles, part of Greaves Electric Mobility, is back on track this year.
After a tough FY24, the company's revenue grew 8% to ₹659 crore in FY25, mostly thanks to stronger sales of its electric scooters and three-wheelers.
Losses drop and IPO plans ahead
Even though expenses went up—mainly from pricier materials and higher depreciation—Ampere managed to cut its losses by 65%, bringing them down to ₹240 crore.
Meanwhile, parent company Greaves Electric Mobility is gearing up for a ₹1,000 crore IPO after getting SEBI's nod.
Ampere also held steady in the electric two-wheeler market, selling over 4,300 units in December and keeping its spot among the top six brands.