SEBI wants to shake up margin trading rules—here's what's changing Business Jan 12, 2026

SEBI is looking to update how margin trading works in India, aiming to make things simpler and more secure for everyone involved.

The big headline: brokers will need a higher net worth (₹5 crore instead of ₹3 crore) if they want to offer margin trading.

These changes are all about keeping the market fair and easy to navigate.