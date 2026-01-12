Next Article
SEBI wants to shake up margin trading rules—here's what's changing
Business
SEBI is looking to update how margin trading works in India, aiming to make things simpler and more secure for everyone involved.
The big headline: brokers will need a higher net worth (₹5 crore instead of ₹3 crore) if they want to offer margin trading.
These changes are all about keeping the market fair and easy to navigate.
What else is on the table?
SEBI also plans to streamline reporting timelines for brokers and merge liquidity schemes into one clear set of guidelines.
Stock exchanges could soon handle more day-to-day regulatory tasks themselves, while SEBI steps back to focus on bigger-picture policies.
If you've got thoughts on these proposals, you can share them until January 30, 2026.