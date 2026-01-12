Rupee slips to 90.23 as global worries grow Business Jan 12, 2026

The Indian rupee dropped to 90.23 against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by rising oil prices and foreign investors pulling money out of the country.

This follows a fall on Friday, when the rupee closed at 90.18 against the US dollar, and highlights how global tensions and talk of possible US tariffs on Indian goods are keeping the rupee under pressure.