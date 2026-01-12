Next Article
Rupee slips to 90.23 as global worries grow
The Indian rupee dropped to 90.23 against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by rising oil prices and foreign investors pulling money out of the country.
This follows a fall on Friday, when the rupee closed at 90.18 against the US dollar, and highlights how global tensions and talk of possible US tariffs on Indian goods are keeping the rupee under pressure.
Markets feel the heat: stocks drop, reserves dip
India's forex reserves fell by nearly $10 billion to $686.8 billion, while Brent crude prices nudged up to $63.44 per barrel.
On Friday, foreign investors sold off ₹3,769 crore in Indian stocks, leading to sharp drops in major indices—Sensex lost 356 points and Nifty fell by almost 95 points—as market jitters continued over these economic shifts.