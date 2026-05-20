Analog Devices forecasts $3.9 billion Q3 revenue on AI demand

Analog Devices to buy Empower Semiconductor

The company's adjusted earnings per share also outperformed forecasts last quarter, and it's aiming even higher for the third quarter.

CFO Richard Puccio shared that bookings hit record highs across industrial, automotive, and communications segments, all thanks to the AI boom.

Plus, Analog Devices just announced a $1.5 billion deal to buy Empower Semiconductor to strengthen its AI-focused offerings, and shares are up about 53% this year alone.