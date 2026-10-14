Anand Rathi rates Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO 'Subscribe for long term'
Business
Thinking about IPOs? Anand Rathi, a major research firm, just gave Bonfiglioli Transmissions a "Subscribe for Long Term" rating for its upcoming public offering.
The company is big in India's power transmission scene and makes everything from gearboxes to drive systems, basically, the stuff that keeps factories and automation running smoothly.
Bonfiglioli moves into robotics and automation
Bonfiglioli isn't just about gears: it's also making moves in robotics and industrial automation.
With trends pointing toward more automation and green energy, Anand Rathi sees strong long-term growth potential here.
If you're into future-focused companies with solid technology roots, this one might be worth keeping on your radar.