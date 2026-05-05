Andhra Pradesh allows Google to run Visakhapatnam data center power
Business
Andhra Pradesh just became the first Indian state to let a private company like Google run its own power distribution for a data center.
Thanks to a new policy, Google's massive Visakhapatnam facility can now manage where it gets its electricity, crucial for keeping those servers running 24/7.
On-campus sourcing allowed for 300MW centers
This policy is only for really big data centers (think: at least 300 megawatts of power).
They can use electricity from all sorts of legal sources, including renewables, but only within their own campus.
Andhra Pradesh hopes moves like this, including Google's $15 billion AI hub, will bring in more investment, create jobs, and put the state on the map as a digital hotspot.