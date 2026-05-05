Andhra Pradesh allows Google to run Visakhapatnam data center power

On-campus sourcing allowed for 300MW centers

This policy is only for really big data centers (think: at least 300 megawatts of power).

They can use electricity from all sorts of legal sources, including renewables, but only within their own campus.

Andhra Pradesh hopes moves like this, including Google's $15 billion AI hub, will bring in more investment, create jobs, and put the state on the map as a digital hotspot.