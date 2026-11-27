Andhra Pradesh approves proposal for MSME Right to Business Bill
Andhra Pradesh approved a proposal for the Andhra Pradesh MSME (Right to Business) Bill, 2026, aiming to cut red tape for small businesses.
With self-declaration and quicker approvals, starting up in the state should get a lot smoother.
AP cabinet clears major industrial investments
The cabinet also gave the nod to major investments: Kia India is setting up a $2 billion car plant in Penukonda (employment potential of 12,000), Adani Enterprises is building a ₹13,667 crore titanium complex in Srikakulam, and Saint-Gobain Industries India is investing ₹1,800 crore at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district for glass manufacturing.
The government is also pitching in with incentives and infrastructure support (think roads and power) to help these projects take off.