Andhra Pradesh approves Vizianagaram allotment for ₹1.08L/cr AI data center
Business
Andhra Pradesh just approved the allotment of 854.97 acres in Vizianagaram at a 25% discount, to build a massive AI data center and cable landing station.
The project is set to cost ₹1.08 lakh crore, and IT Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni even directed APIIC and the district administration to identify an additional acre suitable for the Cable Landing Station.
Project expected to boost local economy
The new data center will spread across three villages and comes with plenty of government perks like subsidies and tax breaks.
It's expected to give the local economy a serious lift, and put Andhra Pradesh on the map as a major hub in India's digital future.