Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves 25 projects worth nearly ₹200000cr
Business
Big news from Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Cabinet just approved 25 projects worth nearly ₹2 trillion.
The focus is on boosting jobs and modernizing the state, with new investments in clean energy, industry, healthcare, and infrastructure.
Companies plan solar AI auto investments
Major companies like Reliance Industries, Apollo Tyres, Royal Enfield, and Carrier Airconditioning are set to invest in solar manufacturing plants, AI data centers, and automobile production.
There's also a joint innovation hub with IIT-Tirupati and IISER on the way.
Plus, expect better healthcare with 900-plus mobile clinics and a digital Sanjeevani system.
Rayalaseema is getting a huge push to become a global horticulture hub too.