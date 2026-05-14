Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves 25 projects worth nearly ₹200000cr

Companies plan solar AI auto investments

Major companies like Reliance Industries, Apollo Tyres, Royal Enfield, and Carrier Airconditioning are set to invest in solar manufacturing plants, AI data centers, and automobile production.

There's also a joint innovation hub with IIT-Tirupati and IISER on the way.

Plus, expect better healthcare with 900-plus mobile clinics and a digital Sanjeevani system.

Rayalaseema is getting a huge push to become a global horticulture hub too.