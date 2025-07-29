Andhra Pradesh to launch 'Quantum Valley' in 2026

Naidu meets industry leaders

Naidu highlighted the state's growing tech scene—think Google's upcoming data center and big projects from TCS and Cognizant in Visakhapatnam.

He also pointed out more than 20 investor-friendly policies focused on transparency and digital growth.

With ministers and top officials by his side, Naidu met reps from 41 major companies to show that Andhra Pradesh is ready for serious tech investment.