Andhra Pradesh to launch 'Quantum Valley' in 2026
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, is reaching out to Singaporean companies to join the state's new "Quantum Valley" project in Amaravati.
Launching by January 2026, this initiative is all about boosting research, tech innovation, and building global partnerships.
Naidu pitched the idea during a roundtable with industry leaders in Singapore on Tuesday.
Naidu meets industry leaders
Naidu highlighted the state's growing tech scene—think Google's upcoming data center and big projects from TCS and Cognizant in Visakhapatnam.
He also pointed out more than 20 investor-friendly policies focused on transparency and digital growth.
With ministers and top officials by his side, Naidu met reps from 41 major companies to show that Andhra Pradesh is ready for serious tech investment.