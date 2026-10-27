Anduril and Qualcomm plan bluechip laptops for US critical industries
Anduril and Qualcomm are joining forces to build a new line of laptops, called BlueChip, right here in the US.
These laptops are designed to supply America's most critical industries, including government, defense, first responders, and public safety, with the goal of boosting American tech manufacturing and relying less on foreign parts, especially with security concerns on the rise.
BlueChip laptops made in Ohio
BlueChip laptops will be fully made in Ohio at Anduril's facility, using Qualcomm's processing and artificial intelligence technology.
They'll cost more than Chinese-made options at first, but Anduril's founder Palmer Luckey is hopeful prices will drop as production ramps up.
Prototypes are already done, and orders are set to open next year as part of a bigger BlueChip product lineup.