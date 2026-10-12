Annual CETA exchange lets India and UK track tariff benefits
India and the UK are teaming up for an annual data exchange to track how businesses use tariff breaks under their new trade deal, CETA.
Announced at the latest JETCO meeting, this move aims to make it easier, especially for small and mid-sized companies, to tap into trade perks between the two countries.
Assam Joha rice reaches UK market
The new system kicks in a year after CETA starts, letting both sides keep tabs on who's claiming tariff benefits and how it's working out.
Early wins include Indian Joha rice from Assam being exported to the UK for the first time and cheaper imports like Scotch whisky.
Both countries are also setting up teams to quickly solve any issues, plus planning more collaboration in services, innovation, and regional partnerships.
The next big check-in is set for 2027 in the UK.