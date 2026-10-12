Annual CETA exchange lets India and UK track tariff benefits

The new system kicks in a year after CETA starts, letting both sides keep tabs on who's claiming tariff benefits and how it's working out.

Early wins include Indian Joha rice from Assam being exported to the UK for the first time and cheaper imports like Scotch whisky.

Both countries are also setting up teams to quickly solve any issues, plus planning more collaboration in services, innovation, and regional partnerships.

The next big check-in is set for 2027 in the UK.