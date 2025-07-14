Anthem Biosciences IPO sees muted interest on debut

Based in Bengaluru , Anthem is all about helping global pharma companies discover and make new drugs. They have seen fast growth—revenue hit ₹1,845 crore in FY25 (up 32% CAGR since FY23), powered by a strong lineup of projects and four big-name drugs.

More institutional investors likely to join later

Anthem runs two advanced manufacturing units and plans to boost capacity with a third by mid-FY26.

While the initial response to the IPO has been slow, analysts say there's long-term potential here thanks to Anthem's solid market position.

More big institutional investors might join in as the IPO window stays open.