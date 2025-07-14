Anthem Biosciences IPO sees muted interest on debut
Anthem Biosciences kicked off its ₹3,395 crore IPO on Monday, but the buzz was pretty mild—by midday, only 19% of shares were subscribed.
Retail investors took the lead with a 22% subscription rate, while non-institutional folks weren't far behind at 36%.
Shares are priced between ₹540 and ₹570 each.
Who is Anthem Biosciences?
Based in Bengaluru, Anthem is all about helping global pharma companies discover and make new drugs.
They have seen fast growth—revenue hit ₹1,845 crore in FY25 (up 32% CAGR since FY23), powered by a strong lineup of projects and four big-name drugs.
More institutional investors likely to join later
Anthem runs two advanced manufacturing units and plans to boost capacity with a third by mid-FY26.
While the initial response to the IPO has been slow, analysts say there's long-term potential here thanks to Anthem's solid market position.
More big institutional investors might join in as the IPO window stays open.