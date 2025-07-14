Ola Electric's unexpected stock surge amid revenue decline

Ola Electric's shares shot up 17% on Monday to ₹46.69, catching many by surprise since the company actually reported bigger losses and a sharp drop in revenue this quarter. The company reported a wider net loss for Q1 FY26, while revenue fell by half to ₹828cr.

Auto segment showing real progress Despite the red flags, Ola's auto segment is showing real progress—its losses shrank massively.

Gross margins improved, thanks to cost cuts, smarter tech, and building more in-house.

Project Lakshya helped slash expenses Ola's Project Lakshya helped slash monthly auto expenses from ₹178cr to ₹105cr, and overall costs are down too.

Even with lower revenue, high-margin Gen3 scooters and new software are helping keep things afloat.