Tariff tensions and weak earnings pull markets down

Indian stock markets stayed in the red for the third day, with Sensex down 411 points and Nifty dropping 113 points by midday Monday. The slide picked up after US President Trump announced a 30% tariff on EU and Mexico imports, sparking global trade worries that spilled over to India.

Tariffs worry investors If you're following the markets or just curious about your investments, here's the deal: these new tariffs have made investors jittery.

IT giants like TCS posted cautious results this quarter, so hopes for a bounce-back are now pinned on later this year.

What's moving the indices? Profit-taking kicked in after early gains, with IT stocks falling over 1% and dragging down tech indices.

Banking and oil & gas also slipped, but mid- and small-cap stocks actually edged up a bit.

Public sector banks, media, and healthcare managed to hold steady despite all the volatility.