Petronet LNG experiences 2.08% stock increase
Petronet LNG's stock climbed over 2% to ₹306.10 on Monday, thanks to a big jump in profits and a fresh contract with Performance Chemiserve Limited.
The company's quarterly profit shot up to ₹1,067.58 crore from ₹734.07 crore last year, and annual profit also saw a healthy rise.
Company shows solid momentum
If you're into stocks or just curious about how companies grow, Petronet LNG is showing solid momentum—despite a slight dip in revenue.
They announced a final dividend of ₹3 per share for FY25, so shareholders are getting rewarded too.
New regasification agreement and management changes
Besides the earnings boost, investors liked the new regasification agreement signed on July 10 and recent management changes at the top.
With moderate valuations (P/E ratio of 11.58), there is potential for growth ahead if these trends continue.