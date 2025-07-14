Petronet LNG experiences 2.08% stock increase Business Jul 14, 2025

Petronet LNG's stock climbed over 2% to ₹306.10 on Monday, thanks to a big jump in profits and a fresh contract with Performance Chemiserve Limited.

The company's quarterly profit shot up to ₹1,067.58 crore from ₹734.07 crore last year, and annual profit also saw a healthy rise.