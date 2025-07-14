HUDCO announces ₹3,000 crore NCD issue
HUDCO is gearing up to raise ₹3,000 crore by selling non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in a private placement.
This move is part of their bigger goal to collect up to ₹65,000 crore via bonds and debentures during FY 2025-26.
The decision will be finalized at their Bond Allotment Committee meeting on July 17, 2025.
Series-D 2025 NCDs open for institutional investors
These Series-D 2025 NCDs come with a face value of ₹1 lakh each and will be available through online bidding on the BSE EBP platform.
Only big institutional players—like mutual funds, banks, insurance companies, and public financial institutions—can invest.
The minimum investment? A cool ₹1 crore (that's 100 NCDs).
No specific project tied to these funds
HUDCO isn't tying these funds to any single project.
Instead, the cash will help them keep lending money, pay off or refinance old debts, and handle other routine business needs—basically keeping their operations running smoothly.