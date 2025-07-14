HUDCO announces ₹3,000 crore NCD issue Business Jul 14, 2025

HUDCO is gearing up to raise ₹3,000 crore by selling non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in a private placement.

This move is part of their bigger goal to collect up to ₹65,000 crore via bonds and debentures during FY 2025-26.

The decision will be finalized at their Bond Allotment Committee meeting on July 17, 2025.