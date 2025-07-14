H.G. Infra Engineering plans ₹400 crore debenture issuance
H.G. Infra Engineering is set to raise up to ₹400 crore by issuing Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), aiming to strengthen its financial position and support its growth initiatives.
The board gave the green light for this move during a quick meeting on July 14, 2025.
NCDs could be secured or unsecured
The NCDs could be secured or unsecured, and will be listed, rated, taxable, and redeemable—so they're pretty flexible.
A special committee will handle all the details like timing and terms, making sure everything follows the rules.
Fund will help in expanding H.G. Infra's footprint
This fundraising is all about strengthening H.G. Infra's finances and backing its expansion in India's infrastructure scene.
If you're curious about big engineering projects or how companies fund their growth, this is one way they keep building bigger things.