H.G. Infra Engineering plans ₹400 crore debenture issuance

The NCDs could be secured or unsecured, and will be listed, rated, taxable, and redeemable—so they're pretty flexible. A special committee will handle all the details like timing and terms, making sure everything follows the rules.

Fund will help in expanding H.G. Infra's footprint

This fundraising is all about strengthening H.G. Infra's finances and backing its expansion in India's infrastructure scene.

If you're curious about big engineering projects or how companies fund their growth, this is one way they keep building bigger things.