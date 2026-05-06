Anthropic AI rollout dents Thomson Reuters shares despite Q1 beat

CoCounsel upgrade promised as doubts linger

Investor concerns about AI competition aren't new: earlier this year, Thomson Reuters's stock took a big hit when Anthropic announced a productivity tool to help automate legal work for companies.

Even though Thomson Reuters bounced back with its own AI tool, CoCounsel, doubts still linger.

CEO Steve Hasker tried to reassure everyone by highlighting strong customer loyalty and promising an upgraded CoCounsel later this year, but admitted it might take "a few quarters" to win back full investor confidence.