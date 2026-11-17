Anthropic aims $1.4 trillion valuation in IPO amid AI boom
Anthropic, a fast-growing AI startup, is about to hit the stock market with an IPO targeting a massive $1.4 trillion valuation.
This move comes as AI investment has propelled big gains in venture capital funds this year, $355.9 billion, or 86% of US venture dollars in the first half of 2026, and with most US venture capital money now flowing into AI, all eyes are on Anthropic to see what happens next.
Investors including Altimeter Capital back Anthropic
Even with tech market ups and downs and some political pushback over data centers, Anthropic's IPO has pulled in major support from heavyweights like Altimeter Capital ($5 billion), NVIDIA, Google, and Microsoft.
If this launch goes well, it could boost confidence across the tech world and spark even more investment in the next wave of AI innovation.