Anthropic, a fast-growing AI startup, is about to hit the stock market with an IPO targeting a massive $1.4 trillion valuation.

This move comes as AI investment has propelled big gains in venture capital funds this year, $355.9 billion, or 86% of US venture dollars in the first half of 2026, and with most US venture capital money now flowing into AI, all eyes are on Anthropic to see what happens next.