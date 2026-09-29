Anthropic aims to raise $100B in US IPO valuing $2T
Business
Anthropic is gearing up for a massive US IPO that could value it at $2 trillion. The company hopes to raise up to $100 billion, though the launch may be pushed to after November's midterms.
This move is set to make big waves in the already buzzing AI scene.
OpenAI says no 2026 IPO
The timing is interesting: OpenAI has said the AI lab will not go public in 2026 over safety concerns over artificial intelligence, while SpaceX recently set records with $75 billion in IPO proceeds.
Anthropic's public debut will be a major test of how excited investors really are about the future of AI.