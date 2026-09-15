Anthropic and OpenAI propose slowing AI, worrying data center investors
Business
Big names like Anthropic and OpenAI have recently outlined plans to slow the pace of AI development, making waves in the fast-growing data center world.
Researchers from top companies are urging caution, and this shift has some investors worried, especially since demand for AI models has been driving huge investments from tech giants like Oracle and Dell.
GE Vernova keeps betting on AI
Investor Michael Burry thinks established AI players could actually benefit from this slowdown.
Still, after Anthropic's CEO suggested tapping the brakes on new models, stocks for AI infrastructure took a dip.
Even so, major companies like GE Vernova isn't backing off: it's betting big that AI will keep shaping the future, even if things feel uncertain right now.