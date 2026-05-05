Anthropic announces $1.5B JV bringing Claude models to midsize businesses

Enterprise AI competition heats up

This move is all about giving companies tailored AI tools to boost how they work, not just one-size-fits-all tech.

It could shake up big Indian IT firms like TCS and Infosys, since Anthropic's hands-on approach means engineers will work directly with clients for smoother integration.

Plus, OpenAI is reportedly planning a similar venture, seeking $4 billion in funding at a $10 billion valuation, so the competition in enterprise AI is definitely heating up.