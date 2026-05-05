Anthropic announces $1.5B JV bringing Claude models to midsize businesses
Anthropic, the AI startup, just announced a new joint venture that was reported to have an estimated total investment of $1.5 billion with Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman.
Their goal? To bring custom AI solutions, powered by Anthropic's Claude models, to midsize businesses.
Sequoia Capital and Apollo are also backing the project.
Enterprise AI competition heats up
This move is all about giving companies tailored AI tools to boost how they work, not just one-size-fits-all tech.
It could shake up big Indian IT firms like TCS and Infosys, since Anthropic's hands-on approach means engineers will work directly with clients for smoother integration.
Plus, OpenAI is reportedly planning a similar venture, seeking $4 billion in funding at a $10 billion valuation, so the competition in enterprise AI is definitely heating up.