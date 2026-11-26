Anthropic buys Stainless developer tools startup for over $300 million
Anthropic, one of the biggest competitors in the AI industry, has snapped up developer tools startup Stainless for more than $300 million.
Stainless is known for making SDKs (basically toolkits) that make it easier to connect apps with AI.
With this deal, Anthropic wants to level up its own development game and tighten its grip on the tools that power AI.
Anthropic secures exclusive Stainless SDKs
Stainless's hosted SDKs, which used to help companies like OpenAI and Google build faster, will now be exclusive to Anthropic.
That means competitors have to find new ways to keep their systems running smoothly.
It's a sign that big AI players are moving fast to lock down key tech, and everyone else will need to adapt.