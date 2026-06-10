Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei delegates operations, keeps 1 direct report
Business
Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, runs things a bit differently. He has just one direct report: his chief of staff, Avital Balwit.
Instead of juggling a big team like other tech CEOs, Dario hands off daily operations to his sister Daniela Amodei (Anthropic's president), so he can focus on the big-picture strategy and where AI is headed.
Daniela Amodei leads Anthropic executive team
Daniela leads the executive team and keeps things running smoothly while reporting to the board.
This frees up Dario to work on company culture, host "vision quests" about AI's impact on society, and plan for the future.
Since its 2021 start and with aims to go public before OpenAI, Anthropic's streamlined leadership helps it stay nimble as it tackles tough AI challenges.