Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei delegates operations, keeps 1 direct report

Daniela Amodei leads Anthropic executive team

Daniela leads the executive team and keeps things running smoothly while reporting to the board.

This frees up Dario to work on company culture, host "vision quests" about AI's impact on society, and plan for the future.

Since its 2021 start and with aims to go public before OpenAI, Anthropic's streamlined leadership helps it stay nimble as it tackles tough AI challenges.