Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei received $17.96 million ahead of IPO
Business
Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei received total compensation of $17.96 million in 2025, most of it from stock and options, with his base salary increased to $1.38 million, effective July 1.
The news comes as the AI startup gears up for a huge public debut.
Anthropic co-founders retain majority control post-IPO
Anthropic's seven co-founders, including Dario and Daniela Amodei, will keep majority voting control even after the IPO during the week of November 16.
They have pledged to donate 80% of their shares to charity (though it is not legally binding).
If all goes as planned, Anthropic could raise up to $100 billion and hit a valuation between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion, showing just how big the AI wave has become.