Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei received $17.96 million ahead of IPO

Anthropic's seven co-founders, including Dario and Daniela Amodei, will keep majority voting control even after the IPO during the week of November 16.

They have pledged to donate 80% of their shares to charity (though it is not legally binding).

If all goes as planned, Anthropic could raise up to $100 billion and hit a valuation between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion, showing just how big the AI wave has become.