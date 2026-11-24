Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei sells $280.41 million in shares post IPO
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei just sold shares worth $280.41 million right after the company's big IPO.
Even after this sale, he still holds more than 200 million shares and additional shares held indirectly through trusts over which he exercised investment or voting control.
Anthropic's IPO was huge, raising funds and giving the AI startup a jaw-dropping valuation.
Anthropic Nasdaq debut: $97.17 then $88.65
On its first day on Nasdaq, Anthropic's shares opened well above their IPO price but bounced around before settling at $97.17, then dipped to $88.65 the next day, still about 6.8% above the IPO price.
Anthropic's blockbuster IPO is being seen as a major moment for the fast-growing AI industry.