Anthropic CFO Krishna Rao guiding IPO after leading 2024 moves
Krishna Rao is the CFO behind Anthropic's big financial moves since 2024; now steering the company toward its much-anticipated IPO.
Known for his steady leadership, he's helped Anthropic grow its global investor base while keeping things on track through some tough decisions.
Krishna Rao resisted US AI pressure
When the US government pushed Anthropic to loosen AI restrictions, risking a major contract, Rao didn't budge on the company's core values, even with investors watching closely.
His experience from Blackstone and Airbnb's IPO gave him the confidence to stick to what he believes is right for responsible AI growth.