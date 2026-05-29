Anthropic client blew through $500 million on Claude with no limits
Business
One of Anthropic's big enterprise clients accidentally blew through $500 million in just a month using the Claude AI platform, all because there were no spending limits or usage controls.
With many employees running heavy-duty tasks at once, costs skyrocketed fast.
Companies add spending alerts and dashboards
Anthropic isn't alone here: Microsoft moved to cancel most of its internal Claude Code licenses after monthly expenses per engineer climbed to between $500 and $2,000, and Uber ran out of its 2026 AI budget before summer even started.
Now, companies are scrambling to add things like spending alerts and usage dashboards so their AI adventures don't turn into expensive surprises.