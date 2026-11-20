Anthropic completes 1st pure AI firm IPO as shares fluctuate
Anthropic, the AI company everyone's been buzzing about, just pulled off a historic IPO, the first for a pure AI tech firm.
Shares shot up from $83 to over $111 at the open but quickly dropped back down, settling near $97 mere minutes later.
It's a big moment for AI on Wall Street, even if the hype cooled off fast.
Anthropic valued over $1.3 trillion
Anthropic is now valued at over $1.3 trillion, not quite the $2 trillion some hoped for, but it comes with baggage: last year saw a huge $42 billion loss despite revenue skyrocketing 12x in 2025.
Investors are also wary after a recent scandal (like drama around NVIDIA's CEO) and possible new laws targeting data centers.
Still, this IPO is being seen as a milestone for companies betting everything on AI tech.