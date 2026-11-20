Anthropic completes biggest IPO raising $81 billion, valued $1.3 trillion
Anthropic, a fast-growing AI startup, just pulled off the biggest IPO ever, raising $81 billion and hitting a $1.3 trillion valuation on day one.
Shares opened more than 30% above the IPO price and closed up 17%, but not everyone's convinced this is a sure bet.
There are still worries about whether Anthropic can actually turn a profit and how it'll compete with open source AI rivals.
Anthropic founders pledged equity to charity
The timing was wild: tech stocks were slumping, and NVIDIA's Jensen Huang had just stepped down, making markets extra jittery.
Even big investors like BlackRock couldn't grab all the shares it wanted.
To address concerns over AI's impact, Anthropic's founders pledged a chunk of their equity to charity, but protests around the IPO show people are still uneasy about where powerful AI could lead.