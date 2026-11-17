Anthropic kicked off its funding journey in 2021 with $124 million led by Skype engineer Jaan Tallinn.

The next year brought in $580 million from then CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried.

In May, Amazon invested $5 billion, and Anthropic's run-rate revenue has since grown from $47 billion at the time of Series H to around $81 billion by the end of October.

With its innovative AI tech and strong backing, Anthropic looks set to keep growing after its huge public debut.