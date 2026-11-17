Anthropic creator of Claude plans record IPO topping $1.33 trillion
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, is planning a record-breaking IPO that could top $1.33 trillion in value, putting it among the biggest ever.
Already valued at $965 billion, Anthropic has drawn in over 300 major investors, from big-name venture capitalists to global corporations and sovereign wealth funds.
Anthropic raised $124 million $580 million and $5B
Anthropic kicked off its funding journey in 2021 with $124 million led by Skype engineer Jaan Tallinn.
The next year brought in $580 million from then CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried.
In May, Amazon invested $5 billion, and Anthropic's run-rate revenue has since grown from $47 billion at the time of Series H to around $81 billion by the end of October.
With its innovative AI tech and strong backing, Anthropic looks set to keep growing after its huge public debut.