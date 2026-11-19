Anthropic debuts on Nasdaq with 34% jump to $2 trillion
Anthropic, a leading AI company, has made a public debut on Nasdaq; reports that its shares jumped 34% on day one and pushed its value to $2 trillion are accurate.
Those reports suggested investors are still betting big on AI, even with tech markets feeling shaky.
Anthropic's IPO sold 980 million shares
Anthropic's IPO sold 980 million shares at $83 each, and the figure sits at over $107 billion, including the additional $26 billion raised through a private placement.
Those reports, if accurate, would have created many new paper millionaires and set the bar high for other AI companies thinking about going public.