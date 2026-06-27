Anthropic discloses H-1B pay ₹1.27 cr to ₹13.06 cr pre-IPO
Anthropic, the AI company, just revealed some eye-popping salaries for its H-1B visa employees.
The highest base pay in filings covering the first two quarters of fiscal 2026 was ₹13.06 crore ($1.38 million), and even the lowest-paid roles started at ₹1.27 crore.
These numbers come as Anthropic gears up for a possible $1 trillion IPO later this year.
Anthropic had about 80 roles certified
The latest filings show about 80 roles certified across different teams.
Technical staff saw some of the biggest salaries, ranging from ₹1.27 crore for entry-level researchers to over ₹13 crore for senior positions.
Even smaller departments like legal and finance start at base pay above ₹1.7 crore a year.
Anthropic filings omit bonuses and stock
These figures don't even include bonuses or stock options, which could make total pay much higher.
It's clear Anthropic is going all out to attract top talent in the ultra-competitive AI space, hoping to build a team that can keep it ahead of the curve as it heads toward its massive public debut.